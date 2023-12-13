European Commission: Bulgaria Holds Authority to Alter Russian Oil Import Sanctions
During a press briefing, the European Commission disclosed that Bulgaria currently holds a temporary exemption from the broader EU sanctions on Russian oil imports, slated for termination by the year's end. This revelation follows reports alleging Bulgaria's procurement of Russian oil at prices exceeding the established European ceiling.
The Commission clarified that Bulgaria retains the unilateral prerogative to refrain from utilizing this exemption. Notably, the price cap for Russian oil does not affect Bulgaria's imports or sea-based deliveries.
Highlighting Bulgaria's rationale, the spokesperson emphasized the country's pursuit of oil supply security, prompting the sanctioned exemption. In a notable turn, discussions have emerged within Bulgaria regarding the potential early termination of this exemption, indicating a possible shift in the country's stance.
