Foreign Investments Inject EUR 500 Million Across Pleven, Shumen, and Plovdiv Municipalities

The government has greenlit ambitious projects to attract substantial foreign investments totaling EUR 500 million across Pleven, Maritsa-Plovdiv, and Shumen, as announced by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. Denkov emphasized the pivotal role of these investments in elevating workers' wages and achieving European living standards.

Pleven is set to witness an expansion at the Rubin glassworks, introducing a 300-ton furnace, warehouse constructions, and emission reduction measures, promising around 150 job opportunities. Simultaneously, Montana will host an innovative production site embracing renewable energy sources, the first in Central and Eastern Europe, generating 105 jobs. Shumen is poised to scale up its aluminum alloy production, forecasting 136 job openings.