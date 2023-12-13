Bulgarian Citizenship Applications Skyrocket: Surge from Home and Abroad

The Ministry of Justice has revealed a remarkable surge in applications for Bulgarian citizenship, with numbers doubling over the past three years. Data indicates a significant rise from 11,447 applications in 2020 to 23,439 applications submitted by November 24, 2023.

Remarkably, the surge isn't solely domestic; there has been an exponential increase in Turkish citizens seeking Bulgarian passports. Over the same three-year period, their numbers soared nearly tenfold, from 660 applicants in 2020 to a staggering 5,935 in 2023.

However, this influx has led to complications. The Ministry reported an increasing number of applicants submitting forged or false documents, causing substantial processing delays. The Citizenship Council, to counter this issue, has initiated additional checks, elongating processing times to approximately 8-9 months, as per BGNES reports.