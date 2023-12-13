Borissov Discussed Bulgaria's Schengen Entry with Hungarian PM Orban

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, engaged in a pivotal discussion with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban centered on Bulgaria's Schengen accession. During their telephone conversation, the focus was on Bulgaria's readiness to join the Schengen Area.

Borissov assured Orban of Bulgaria's fulfillment of all prerequisites for Schengen inclusion, citing joint inspections along the Bulgarian-Turkish border as evidence of complying with Schengen standards. Highlighting the European Commission and Parliament's endorsements affirming Bulgaria's adherence to membership criteria across various transport modes, Borissov conveyed these assurances on Facebook.

In addition to Schengen discussions, Borissov informed Orban about the accord among parliamentary majority leaders to eliminate the supplementary fee on gas transmission. Emphasizing the cordial relations between Bulgaria and Hungary, Borissov and Orban concurred on the prospect of resolving differences through dialogue and mutual trust.

Did Hungary threaten to block Bulgaria's bid to join the Schengen area if fees for the transfer of Russian gas are not removed?