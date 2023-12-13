Safety on the Road: Greece Introduces Fines for Driving in Thick Coats
Drivers in Greece face hefty fines and potential license suspension for wearing thick jackets or coats while behind the wheel. Under the new regulations, offenders could be fined 100 euros and lose their driver's license for 30 days. In more severe cases involving accidents, individuals might even face up to 3 years in prison, as per reports from Nova TV.
The criteria defining a "thick jacket" remain vague, leaving the determination to the discretion of the inspecting officer. The rationale behind this measure is the potential restriction of a driver's movement while wearing such clothing, which could pose a risk and lead to road accidents.
The implementation of these stricter rules has commenced, although specific data regarding the number of fines issued has not been disclosed. However, there's a provision that allows a reduction of the fine by 50% if paid within a week of the violation.
This recent regulation aims to reinforce road safety standards and deter behaviors that might compromise drivers' control behind the wheel.
