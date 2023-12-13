Pamporovo's Exciting Ski Season Unveils New Lift and Events

Pamporovo welcomes a new ski season, introducing a state-of-the-art 6-seater lift connecting the "Malina" slope to the Snezhanka peak. Offering an affordable price of BGN 5 per person throughout the day, visitors can explore the revamped ski experience.

Mariyan Belyakov, the executive director of “Pamporovo” JSC, expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the thrilling additions, including the new children's park on the Malina slope and the upcoming Snowboard World Cup on January 20 and 21 at the Snezhanka slopes.

Responding to misconceptions about pricing, Belyakov clarified that winter resorts in Bulgaria, including Pamporovo, aren't more expensive than those in the Alps or worldwide. He emphasized the distinction in management, where private investors in Bulgaria bear all costs and responsibilities, contrary to Alpine resorts managed by municipalities.

Belyakov defended the reasonable price hike for lift cards to BGN 1,200, attributing it to the rising costs of ski resort equipment and maintenance, which are considerably higher in Western resorts.

Regarding the proposed VAT increase for restaurateurs, Belyakov empathized with their plight, asserting the industry's need for support in a challenging and uncompetitive environment.

Highlighting the significance of state aid, Belyakov stressed the necessity for support, especially during the offseason, when the resort must continue to cover substantial costs for maintenance and upgrades.