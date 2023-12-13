Horrifying Abuse: 7-Year-Old Forced to Live in a Chicken Coop in Bulgarian Village

In a distressing case in Vratsa, a 7-year-old girl endured severe mistreatment, being forced by a 31-year-old man to live and sleep in a village's agricultural building against her will. Authorities reported that the man subjected the child to physical abuse, threats, and confinement in a chicken coop devoid of daylight and proper living conditions.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Vratsa revealed the distressing details, citing instances where the girl was mistreated, locked alone in the coop without light or heat, compelled to sleep on a wooden board atop car tires, and given meager meals, at times only dry bread, once a day.

Initiating pre-trial proceedings under criminal charges, authorities are investigating the crime of coercing someone against their will through force and threats, set within the context of domestic violence.

Specialized teams are actively involved in the investigation, including inspections of the property in question and interviews with the victim and witnesses. While the duration of the girl's harrowing living conditions remains unclear, actions have been taken to bring the accused to justice.

A decree from the District Prosecutor's Office ordered the detention of the 31-year-old accused, emphasizing the gravity of the crime, punishable by imprisonment for three to ten years.

Efforts to remove the girl from this harmful environment were successfully carried out with the aid of social institutions, and authorities are exploring potential involvement of others in the abhorrent act.