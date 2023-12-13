Pedestrian Died On The Spot After Being Hit By A Garbage Truck In Plovdiv

Society » INCIDENTS | December 13, 2023, Wednesday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Pedestrian Died On The Spot After Being Hit By A Garbage Truck In Plovdiv @novinite.com

Tragedy struck this morning on Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd in Plovdiv as a woman lost her life after being struck by a municipal garbage truck. The incident occurred around 9:50 AM, leaving the victim deceased at the scene. The woman's identity remains unknown at present.

Reports indicate that the fatal accident transpired while the woman was traversing a pedestrian path. The municipal garbage truck, originating from "Landos" street, made a left turn onto "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd, resulting in the collision that claimed the woman's life.

Law enforcement has cordoned off the area, initiating an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The driver of the truck, who tested negative for alcohol use, was detained for further tests concerning narcotic substances.

With police teams managing traffic in the affected zone, congestion in the vicinity is causing difficulties for commuters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pedestrian, truck, Plovdiv
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria