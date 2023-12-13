Bulgaria: Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products Enforced by Law in 2024

Society | December 13, 2023, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products Enforced by Law in 2024 @Pixabay

All tobacco products featuring flavors other than tobacco are set to be withdrawn from sale by January 1, 2024. The amendments to the law on tobacco and tobacco products, recently ratified by deputies, established this regulation without encountering any debate.

This move comes in response to the European Commission's directive and failure to comply might lead to criminal proceedings against Bulgaria. The objective behind these amendments is to diminish the allure of heated tobacco products, notably by eliminating flavored options.

Additionally, every package of heated tobacco products will be required to display a warning highlighting the associated risks during use.

Under the updated law, the Ministry of Economy and Industry will be tasked with prohibiting tobacco products containing additives that significantly increase toxicity, addictive properties, or pose risks of cancer, mutations, or reproductive toxicity.

The enactment of these legislative changes is pending their official publication in the State Gazette.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Flavored, tobacco, heated
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria