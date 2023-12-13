Bulgaria: Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products Enforced by Law in 2024

All tobacco products featuring flavors other than tobacco are set to be withdrawn from sale by January 1, 2024. The amendments to the law on tobacco and tobacco products, recently ratified by deputies, established this regulation without encountering any debate.

This move comes in response to the European Commission's directive and failure to comply might lead to criminal proceedings against Bulgaria. The objective behind these amendments is to diminish the allure of heated tobacco products, notably by eliminating flavored options.

Additionally, every package of heated tobacco products will be required to display a warning highlighting the associated risks during use.

Under the updated law, the Ministry of Economy and Industry will be tasked with prohibiting tobacco products containing additives that significantly increase toxicity, addictive properties, or pose risks of cancer, mutations, or reproductive toxicity.

The enactment of these legislative changes is pending their official publication in the State Gazette.