Israel Has Begun Filling Hamas Tunnels In Gaza With Seawater

The Israeli army has begun filling Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip with seawater, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed US officials.

The Wall Street Journal says the process is likely to last for weeks.

The Israeli army did not comment on the information, Reuters reported.

Some officials in US President Joe Biden's administration believe the flooding could help destroy the tunnels where Israel believes the Palestinian militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and ammunition. Other officials have expressed concerns that the seawater could affect Gaza's drinking water supply, the paper added.

US President Joe Biden refused to directly answer a question about the flooding of the tunnels, mentioning only assurances that there are no hostages in the designated areas, BTA reports.

In 2015, Egypt flooded tunnels between the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula with seawater, prompting complaints that the method had damaged the soil in the area, the Jerusalem Post recalled.

The Israeli Air Force announced that it had attacked positions of the Shiite Hezbollah group in neighboring Lebanon, DPA reported. A fighter jet bombed a missile launch site and military infrastructure after rockets and artillery shells were fired at Israel from there. Israeli fighter jets and tanks also fired at positions of the Syrian armed forces in response to shelling from Syria, the Israeli army said.