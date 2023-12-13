COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 288 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

December 13, 2023
The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 288, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were established with 2,471 tests, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.65 percent.

In the last 24 hours, two people with confirmed covid infection have died.

Active cases of the disease in Bulgaria to date are 3,396. Of these, 356 people have been hospitalized, and 37 are in intensive care units. There were 48 newly admitted to hospitals during the last 24 hours, and 28 who were cured. A total of 1,289,003 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 202 doses of vaccines against coronavirus were administered, and the total number of vaccine doses given in Bulgaria is 4,722,800.

