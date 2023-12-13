Majority of UN Countries Asked for a Ceasefire in Gaza: Bulgaria Abstained

A total of 153 countries called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a vote at the UN General Assembly.

The resolution demanding an end to hostilities by Israel and the Islamist movement "Hamas" is non-binding. It follows a Security Council vote under a procedure set in motion by the UN secretary-general, in which such a ceasefire text was blocked by the United States.

In the General Assembly, no one has the right of veto and they are considered to have political weight. Only 10 countries voted "against", 23 abstained. "Against", along with Israel and the USA, are Austria, the Czech Republic, Paraguay, Liberia, Guatemala and several island countries in the Pacific Ocean.

Bulgaria was among the abstaining countries in Europe. Such a position on the continent was also taken by Hungary, Italy, Germany, Georgia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, Ukraine and Great Britain. African countries (Cameroon, Malawi, Togo, Equatorial Guinea and Tonga) are also on the list, along with Argentina and Uruguay.

The General Assembly resolution also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and for warring parties to comply with international law, particularly with regard to the protection of civilians. A proposed U.S. amendment that would have condemned the 1,200-death Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war, in which the bombing and ground offensive against the movement has killed more than 18,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, was rejected.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly before the vote that there were aspects of the resolution the US supported, such as the need to urgently address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, protect civilians and release hostages.

"Any truce at this point would be temporary at best and dangerous at worst - dangerous for Israelis who will be subject to relentless attacks and also dangerous for Palestinians who deserve the chance to build a better future for themselves, free from Hamas", Reuters quoted her as saying.

"The ceasefire means one thing and one thing only - ensuring the survival of Hamas, ensuring the survival of genocidal terrorists committed to the destruction of Israel and the Jews," Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan said before the vote.

"The ceasefire is a death sentence for countless more Israelis and Gazans. By voting in favor of this resolution, you are supporting the survival of jihadist terror and the continued suffering of the people of Gaza," said Erdan.