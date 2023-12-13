Bulgaria: Probe into Boyko Borissov's Extortion Allegations Closed
Because of insufficient evidence to support criminal charges, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has concluded the inquiry into an alleged extortion case involving Boyko Borissov, former finance minister Vladislav Goranov, and GERB media advisor Sevdelina Arnaudova. This investigation was initiated following claims by gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov, who stated he was subjected to blackmail.
Bozhkov testified that between 2017 and the end of 2019, he transferred approximately BGN 60,000,000 / EUR 30,677,520/ to Goranov, as outlined by the prosecutor's office.
The prosecutor's office highlighted that despite conducting a comprehensive investigation, no substantial evidence was gathered to definitively prove that Borissov, Goranov, and Arnaudova coerced Bozhkov to provide them with cash or other benefits, or to transfer shares from gambling companies in which he held an interest.
