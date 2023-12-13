Turkish MP has a Heart Attack after Asking Allah to Punish the Jews
A Turkish lawmaker suffered a heart attack after asking Allah to punish the Jews and their supporters.
MP from the Felicity Party Hasan Bitmez fainted today in the Turkish Mejlis - seconds after finishing his speech from the parliamentary rostrum.
"You will not escape the wrath of Allah," were the last words from the rostrum of the 54-year-old MP.
In his speech, he criticized Israel's war against Hamas and the policies of the rulers in Turkey, who - according to him - support Israel.
The national representative was hospitalized after a 10-minute cardiac massage.
"Bitmez suffered a heart attack. His condition is critical", announced Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
Drama in the Turkish Parliament today.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 12, 2023
The MP Hasan Bismet spoke out strongly against Israel, and shouted about Israeli suffering the "wrath of Allah".
Seconds later, he had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/hgLiFQdNhn
