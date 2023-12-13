Turkish MP has a Heart Attack after Asking Allah to Punish the Jews

A Turkish lawmaker suffered a heart attack after asking Allah to punish the Jews and their supporters.

MP from the Felicity Party Hasan Bitmez fainted today in the Turkish Mejlis - seconds after finishing his speech from the parliamentary rostrum.

"You will not escape the wrath of Allah," were the last words from the rostrum of the 54-year-old MP.

In his speech, he criticized Israel's war against Hamas and the policies of the rulers in Turkey, who - according to him - support Israel.

The national representative was hospitalized after a 10-minute cardiac massage.

"Bitmez suffered a heart attack. His condition is critical", announced Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.