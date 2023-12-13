Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Across the Country

Get ready for a pleasant midweek as Bulgaria braces for a day of dry, warm weather. According to meteorological forecasts, Wednesday promises a calm climate across the nation with temperatures hovering between minus 1 to 14 degrees Celsius.

In the morning, expect foggy conditions in low-lying areas and near water basins. However, the day will see scattered clouds drifting without any anticipated rainfall. A moderate south-westerly breeze is expected throughout the day, while temperatures are projected to range from 9 to 14 degrees Celsius, reaching around 12 degrees in Sofia.

Heading to the Black Sea coast, the weather will be predominantly cloudy without any precipitation. Moderate to strong southerly winds will sweep through the area with air temperatures ranging from 9-12°C. Meanwhile, the sea water temperature will range between 9-11°C.

Over the mountainous regions, expect scattered clouds without any significant changes. At 1200 meters above sea level, temperatures will hover around 12°C, while at 2000 meters, it will be around 4°C.

