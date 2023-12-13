Soviet Monument Controversy in Sofia: Protests, Clashes, and Political Divide

The dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army began, the top of the monument was cut off. This is happening against the background of protests, accompanied by passions, extreme political assessments and comments throughout yesterday. Blockade of Orlov Bridge, police cordon, injured MP from BSP, marches in defense. All this in direct conflict with the assessment assigned by the regional administration that the monument is dangerous and its urgent restoration is necessary.

Part of the main figure of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia has already been removed. This can be seen in photos published by BNT. It is about the raised hand of a Soviet soldier holding a machine gun. In front of the monument, the police presence remains strong. Both supporters and opponents of the decision to dismantle the monument gathered there.

The dismantling of the figures of the Monument to the Soviet Army began yesterday morning. There was already a crane in place, with which the figures will be removed in stages, because they are dangerous for passers-by.

"For 70 years, this monument has never been restored. We commissioned this survey and the results showed that as a result of time, serious cracks have appeared in the figures," said Vyara Todeva, the regional governor of Sofia.

The expert opinion was prepared by the sculptor Marin Markov.

"There are serious cracks, which in some places are up to 4-5 cm. When it was installed, concrete was poured at the feet of the figures. Over the years, moisture has penetrated there and the ice has destroyed the metal," commented Marin Markov, sculptor.

The deputy regional governor of Sofia, Georgi Chichkov, explained that first the scaffolding surrounding the monument will be erected so that the workers can reach the highest figures. Pieces up to 4 tons in size will be phased out.

"2-3 levels will have to be raised, depending on the operational height for the work, so that workers can reach the relevant figures," explained Georgi Chichkov, deputy regional governor of Sofia-city.

Vyara Todeva explained that the highest figures will be dismantled first. But she did not say exactly where they would be stored.

"Well, at this stage they will be moved to state property. They will be strictly guarded," said Vyara Todeva.

After a public procurement, the figures will be restored. It is expected that the figures will then be transferred to the Museum of Socialist Art, space permitting.

After it became clear that the dismantling was starting, many people began to gather in front of the monument. Clashes also occurred - BSP deputy Georgi Svilenski claimed that he was injured in an attempt to get behind the barricades. After a stay in the hospital, he said that a representative of the regional administration pushed him. He took a medical and filed a complaint with the police.

"He was in a suit, without a helmet, anyway, talking with him on a half-open partition, his employee, stepping up 3-4 meters, in the presence of all the police commissioners, threw himself on the fence, which fell on me, he hurt my arm, the injury is not serious. A minor bodily injury. The problem is more serious, how can a civil servant act like that in the center of Sofia - throw himself like a crazy person. The doctors said that a tendon was affected, I could have stayed disabled for life," said Georgi Svilenski, a BSP MP.

The regional administration said that Svilenski had injured himself and no one pushed him.

Despite the police, both defenders and opponents of the demolition gathered in one place.

"Russia has not freed us from anything other than freedom. I do not agree that the tallest monument in Sofia should be of a Soviet soldier," said Vasko Krpkata, a singer.

"There is no reason to restore it, to remove it from here and for scrap", believes a protester.

From the monument, those dissatisfied with the plans of the state, in the person of the regional administration, headed to Orlov Bridge, where they blocked the intersection for about an hour. Questions were also raised about the legality of the actions of the regional administration.

The monument became an occasion for political opposition. Again the two camps emerged.

BSP and "Vazrazhdane" announced that they would submit a proposal to hold a referendum on the fate of the Monument. And BSP even demanded an urgent meeting with the prime minister to clarify the situation. On the other hand, WCC-DB stated that the tombstone of a Bulgarian king should stand on the highest place in Sofia.

"Behind the backs of the citizens, cowardly and illegally, the power of the assembly, the central and the capital, are starting an action to push the monument to the Soviet Army. We are following the statements of the regional administration. What was publicly announced to the citizens of the capital was that a public procurement is about to be held, with which the contractor for the supposedly repair work - dismantling of the sculptures - was selected," said Maya Manolova - "Levitsata".

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, said that, in principle, he does not approve of the demolition and destruction of monuments and palaces, because they are a part of history that we must remember. And he gave a concrete example of why.

"People should have the opportunity to see the bad, because time passes, as no one from the younger generation remembers the obscurantist state security, what it means to be Lieutenant General Terziev, the head of military counterintelligence. The people, the young people do not know and he shouts what are you talking about? That's why when there is such a monument, you can go and say, this and this army brought Bulgaria into Belene, Skravena, they killed the entire aristocracy and the most progressive part of the Bulgarian society," emphasized Boyko Borissov.

The decision on dismantling was voted by the previous municipal council and is expected by many people, WCC-DB reminded.

"This is a decision that has been known about for a long time, steps have been taken in this direction for a long time, that there is a great expectation from the public in Sofia that it will happen. It was natural for it to happen. On the highest place in Sofia there should be a monument to Tsar Samuil, or to Khan Asparuh, or to the hundreds of thousands of great Bulgarians, and let us be proud that this monument towers above us", believes Iskren Mitev from WCC-DB.

"Vazrazhdane" will report to the prosecutor's office because they have doubts that the officials did not comply with the law. Kostadin Kostadinov made a speech from the parliamentary rostrum, with offensive qualifications. And the presiding officer Rositsa Kirova, after failing to stop him, imposed a punishment on him.

"What this ruling Euro-Atlantic crowd, this ruling Euro-Atlantic trash, is currently trying to do is a crime. A crime that divides Bulgarian society. A crime that makes a historical revenge against fascism in Bulgaria," said Kostaidn Kostadinov - chairman of the pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane".

Every monument is a part of Bulgaria's history and must be preserved, BSP insists. Kornelia Ninova called for the dismantling to stop, because this topic only divides society.

"By destroying monuments, you are destroying the history of Bulgaria. We are for all monuments to be preserved, for history to be studied as it was", said Kornelia Ninova - chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

BSP and "Vazrazhdane" announced that they will submit a proposal to hold a referendum in which the people will decide what will be the fate of the Monument to the Soviet Army. Later, BSP representatives met with the Prime Minister at their insistence, they asked him to stop the dismantling. According to them, Denkov was not aware of the subject. He has undertaken to speak with the regional governor of Sofia.

A reaction also came from Moscow. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that they accept the dismantling of the monument as a hostile step on the part of Bulgaria, which worsens bilateral relations.

"We consider the destruction of the monument to our common past as another hostile step by official Sofia, which aggravates the already deadlocked situation in bilateral relations. Bulgaria once again chooses the wrong side of history," emphasized Maria Zakharova - spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova notes that the Bulgarian side has ignored Moscow's persistent proposals for consultations regarding the fate of the monument.