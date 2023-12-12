Tensions Escalate in Sofia: Soviet Monument Disassembly Spurs Socialists Protest, MP Injured

This morning, a contentious dismantling of sections of the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia sparked outrage and led to a fierce protest orchestrated by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). The situation escalated when Georgi Svilenski, Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group of "BSP for Bulgaria," sustained minor injuries during a confrontation with a regional administration employee.

Svilenski recounted a dramatic episode where a regional administration staff member allegedly toppled a fence onto him, causing a hand injury. He expressed deep concern over the conduct of a civil servant and vowed to pursue legal action against the individual responsible for the incident.

Accompanied by Borislav Gutsanov, Svilenski detailed the events, emphasizing the severity of the incident and raising questions about the regional administration's actions.

The controversy ignited when the dismantling of parts of the monument commenced under police surveillance. BSP, "Vazrazhdane," and "Levitsata" were quick to voice their outrage at the sculptures' removal.

In a swift response, BSP's city organization organized a protest against the monument's disassembly, casting doubt on the legality of the regional administration's actions. Ivan Takov, Chairman of the BSP city organization in Sofia, expressed firm opposition to the monument's relocation and initiated inquiries into the administration's permits for the activities.

The intensity of the protest led to the blockade of Orlov Bridge, disrupting traffic in the area.

This series of events has stirred significant public debate and raised concerns about the preservation of cultural and historical heritage in Sofia.