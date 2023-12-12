Bulgaria's Average Salary Soars to BGN 2,000 in Q3 2022

Bulgaria witnesses a notable surge in average salaries, with Ministry of Labour and Social Policy data revealing an upswing in the third quarter of 2022. The report, published on the Ministry's website, showcased an average salary of BGN 2,000, marking a substantial 14.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Sofia City Province took the lead with the highest average salary, soaring to BGN 2,722. This figure represented a significant 36.1% above the national average and a notable 13.9% rise from the same quarter in 2022, according to the Ministry's findings. Notably, regions like Kardzhali and Lovech saw remarkable year-on-year growth in average wages, recording increases of 20.1% and 18.6%, respectively.

The comprehensive report delved further, shedding light on the total household income for the period, which stood at around BGN 5,728. This figure surged by an impressive 18.4% compared to the same period in the previous year. The bulletin underscored that gross income comprised the primary component of the total household income.

Eight key economic sectors stood out, offering average wages surpassing the national average and employing roughly one-third of the workforce. Sectors including "Information and Creative Products", "Energy Production and Distribution", "Financial and Insurance Activities", "Mining and Quarrying", "Professional and Scientific Research", "Public Administration", "Education", and "Health and Social Work" boasted the highest wages, contributing significantly to the overall economic landscape.

This surge in average salaries points to notable economic growth and prosperity across various sectors in Bulgaria during this period.