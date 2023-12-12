Bulgarian Trade Faces Downturn: Exports Decline by 6% and Imports by 10.5% in 2023's First 10 Months

Bulgaria grapples with a notable decline in its trade sector, as preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reveals a significant downturn in exports and imports during the initial ten months of 2023.

The figures paint a sobering picture: Bulgarian exports of goods to both the European Union and third countries took a hit, plummeting by 6% compared to the same period in 2022. Simultaneously, imports into the country also plunged, marking a sharp decline of 10.5%.

In October alone, Bulgaria's export of goods saw a staggering decrease of 9.8%, amounting to BGN 7.48 billion, while imports experienced a notable decline of 12.1%, totaling BGN 8.6371 billion. Despite these reductions, the trade balance remained negative, recording BGN 1.1571 billion.

The cumulative trade data for the first ten months of 2023 showcases a bleak scenario: exports dipped by 6% to BGN 73.0013 billion, and imports fell by 10.5% to BGN 80.4405 billion. Consequently, the total foreign trade balance for this period hit a deficit of BGN 7.4392 billion.

October's figures spotlighted a downturn in Bulgarian exports to EU countries, plunging by 16.3% year-on-year. Conversely, exports to third countries saw a modest uptick of 2.5%. Moreover, imports from the EU saw a slight drop of 2.3%, while imports from third countries plummeted by a significant 23.3%.

Zooming out to the ten-month span, Bulgaria witnessed an 8.3% decline in exports to the EU and a 1.5% drop in exports to third countries. Meanwhile, imports from the EU experienced a 1.8% decline, while imports from third countries took a substantial 21% hit.

This economic snapshot underscores Bulgaria's trade challenges and signals a challenging road ahead as the country navigates economic headwinds.