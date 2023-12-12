Moscow On The Soviet Monument Removal: Bulgaria Chose The Wrong Side Of History - It Will Pay For That

"Bulgaria, without noticing it, has been on the path of rehabilitation of Nazism for a long time".

This is said in the official position of Maria Zakharova - spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the removal of the Monument to the Soviet Army, also known as MOCHA - Monument of the Red Army of Occupation.

The letter, distributed on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, expresses deep concern for human rights throughout Europe:

"The barbaric actions of the Bulgarian side have no justification and no forgiveness. They seem particularly cynical in the context of the galloping growth of neo-Nazi sentiments in Europe itself, the deteriorating human rights situation and the monstrous falsification of history."

And so that there is no doubt about the good feelings and friendship of Moscow, she ends with open hints that Bulgaria will pay for this act:

"We consider the destruction of the monument to our common past to be another hostile step by official Sofia, aggravating the already deadlocked situation in bilateral relations.

Bulgaria again, as has happened more than once, chooses the wrong side of history. She herself will have to fully pay the consequences of this shameful decision."

