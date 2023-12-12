Bulgarians' Mixed Opinions on 2023 Lead to Hopeful Prospects for 2024

In a recent survey conducted by Alpha Research, Bulgarians displayed a mix of opinions about the departing year, with sentiments leaning towards optimism for the incoming year, 2024. The survey gathered insights from 1,000 adults across Bulgaria between November 22 and November 30.

Results showed that opinions about 2023 varied significantly, with 26% perceiving it as worse than 2022 and 24% considering it better for them personally. However, a majority of 50% viewed it as similar to the preceding year. Notably, the assessments of 2023 were marginally more positive than those of 2022, particularly due to its perceived success at the individual level compared to the country and the world.

Although 2020 remains etched as the most crisis-ridden year for Bulgarians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local protests, subsequent years witnessed a gradual improvement in perceptions, despite persisting political and social challenges. Negative opinions about 2023 dropped by 10 percentage points compared to 2022, while positive viewpoints increased by 4 percentage points. This year, satisfaction levels were notably high among younger demographics, individuals aged 40-49, those with higher education, and residents of Sofia. Conversely, pensioners and rural inhabitants expressed more dissatisfaction.

The survey highlighted contentment with personal aspects such as housing conditions (83% satisfaction), personal life (81%), health (73%), work (68%), and financial situations (55%). Dissatisfaction stemmed mainly from public aspects, including the protection of individual rights (59% dissatisfaction) and overall life in Bulgaria (56%).

Looking ahead, a majority of respondents (42%) anticipate a successful 2024 for themselves, marking a notable increase from the previous year's 4% difference between optimistic and pessimistic outlooks. Expectations for Bulgaria and the global scenario in 2024 were slightly more tempered, with 33% of respondents hopeful for improvements, contrasting the 36% to 38% range from previous years. Notably, students and those with higher education showcased the most positive sentiments about the present and the future.