Day 657 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Met with IMF Chief and Secured 900 Million Dollars

Ukraine said it shot down 9 of the 15 drones as well as two cruise missiles fired overnight by Russian forces into its territory

Poland's new prime minister: we will resolutely demand the help Ukraine 's needs

At night, Odesa region was attacked with drones

A Russian delegation has arrived on a visit to North Korea

Zelensky with Kristalina Georgieva in the IMF: 900 million dollars for Ukraine

Destroyed archives in Ukraine : what Putin is aiming for

The lower house of the US Congress passed a ban on the import of Russian uranium

Hungarians in Ukraine have called on Orban to support the start of EU negotiations



Britain donates dozens of amphibious ships to Ukraine

Britain will donate dozens of amphibious and amphibious ships to Kyiv so that Ukrainian forces can strengthen their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

The "Daily Telegraph" newspaper writes that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has confirmed preliminary information that the United Kingdom will deliver 20 Viking all-terrain vehicles and 23 amphibious assault ships. Ukrainian soldiers have secured a bridgehead over the Dnieper River, north of the city of Kherson, after first capturing it in early November. The vehicles and ships are part of plans for a new naval coalition led by Britain and Norway, which will also supply Ukraine with two minesweepers.

The newly appointed Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday that his country will demand the full mobilization of the West to help Ukraine, Reuters reported. Tusk also stated that Poland will regain its leadership position in Europe and will be a strong part of NATO.

Poland's parliament backed Tusk's candidacy for prime minister on Monday, ending eight years of nationalist rule that has put the country on a trajectory toward thawing relations with the European Union.

"We will strongly and decisively demand the full mobilization of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war," Tusk told parliament, presenting his government's plans.

Tusk also said he was pained to hear that Ukraine's president had to keep trying to convince world leaders of the need to continue supporting Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelensky is due to hold talks with US leaders on Tuesday to lay out his case for more US aid for Ukraine's war against Russia at a time of growing doubts among many Republican lawmakers.

"There is no alternative to this way of thinking. I can no longer listen to some European politicians from other Western countries who say that they are tired of the situation in Ukraine. They are tired?! And they say to the face of President Zelensky that they no longer have the strength that they are exhausted," asks Tusk rhetorically.

Tusk added that Poland's eastern border would be secure and promised to quickly resolve problems related to truck drivers' protests at several border crossings with Ukraine.

"After I return from Brussels, I will go to Tallinn to meet the Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The topics are obvious: the war, safe borders. We will strengthen cooperation with countries that share our views on this issue." Tusk also said.

Tusk, who led the European Council for four years before returning to Polish politics, faces many challenges, from restoring democratic standards in his own country to freeing up European Union funding frozen due to a retreat from democracy by its predecessors, to the aftermath of the war just across Poland's eastern border through Ukraine. In his speech on Tuesday, he promised to "return billions of euros" from Brussels this week.

Ukraine's air defense systems have intercepted nine of the fifteen drones that Russia fired at its territory that night, as well as two cruise missiles, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force.

They said the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russian forces used in the attack were destroyed over several regions of the country. The two cruise missiles were shot down over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Air Force did not say what happened to the drones that were not intercepted or whether there were any damage or casualties as a result of the Russian attack. Reuters was unable to independently verify Kyiv’s claims.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram that the Russian army had made "significant progress" northeast of the village of Novopokrovka, AFP reported.

This is the first claim by a Russian representative that progress has been made in southern Ukraine.

Novopokrovka lies northeast of Robotyne, captured in August by Ukrainian forces seeking to break through the area with the aim of pushing south to the Sea of Azov.

At night, Odesa region was attacked with drones

Last night Odesa region was attacked with drones.

"Our air defense forces shot down two drones. The consequences of the attack are - damage was done to an administrative and technical building of a sports complex. No one was injured," Oleg Kiper, the chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced on Telegram.

The governor of Odesa region also informed that the human rights bodies are assessing the consequences of another crime committed by Russians.

The Bulgarian community in Odesa region is the third largest in number and numbers over 150,000 people according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in Odesa. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorodnist regions.

A Russian delegation has arrived on a visit to North Korea

A Russian delegation arrived in North Korea today, Yonhap reported, citing state media. It is the latest sign of strengthening ties between the two countries.

The delegation, led by Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Primorye Krai in the Russian Far East, which borders the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), arrived in Pyongyang yesterday and was met by the vice minister of foreign economic relations, on the international airport in the North Korean capital, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. It did not provide details on the purpose of the visit.

Speaking to Russian media last month, Kozhemyako said he plans to visit North Korea to discuss cooperation in tourism, trade and agriculture.

However, there are opinions that their talks may discuss the possible sending of North Korean workers to Russia, which is prohibited under sanctions tied to UN Security Council resolutions against the DPRK. An official at South Korea's Ministry of National Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, hinted at the possibility of sending North Korean workers to Russia, noting that both countries have a demand for this type of market and that signs of such activity have been found abroad.

The visit comes as North Korea and Russia seek to boost cooperation with each other in various fields after a rare summit between their leaders Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin in September.

In November, North Korea and Russia signed a bilateral protocol to expand economic, scientific and technological cooperation, just four weeks after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pyongyang.

"Given the series of events, it is assumed that some kind of cooperation is taking place between Russia and North Korea," the South Korean representative said.

Zelensky with Kristalina Georgieva in the IMF: 900 million dollars for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund announced the payment to Ukraine of 900 million dollars within the plan to assist the country, which is in the amount of 15.6 billion dollars.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the headquarters of the financial institution for a meeting there with its head Kristalina Georgieva.

The fund raised its forecasts for Ukraine's GDP for the current year to 4.5%. Inflation continues to fall and was 5.1% in November.

"Many countries around the world would envy you for this achievement. With each passing month, your country's governance is getting stronger. The strong public support in the fight against corruption is impressive. We will continue to work closely with Ukraine and continue to call on those who help the country to remain steadfast in its financial support," said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

“We have really shown that we can reform our country in the conditions of war and this is a huge success for us. Second wartime GDP increase, more jobs, more people coming back. It's great. We are grateful to them, as of course to our American and European partners,” added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Destroyed archives in Ukraine: what Putin is aiming for

In March 2022, Russian troops captured the Ukrainian village of Visokopilya, founded in 1869 by German migrants. Not only houses, the school and the kindergarten were destroyed and looted, but also the regional archive. The documents, which were not destroyed or promptly stored in a safe place, were left without protection - exposed to the wind and the cold, the rain and the snow, writes in an article by Kristina Reymann-Schneider for "Deutsche Welle".

The regional archive in Visokopyla is just one of many cases that prove the looting and destruction of archives as part of the Russian-led war. In Kherson, for example, Russian soldiers seized millions of documents - about half of the entire archive. They took including the computers and printers, after which they mined the building. After the withdrawal of the Russians, the mines have been removed, but saving the documents is a long and complicated process - scanners, computers, storage boxes, shelves, staff are missing.

When a nation is fighting for its survival, it is also fighting for the preservation of its cultural identity. Museums protect material memory, and archives and libraries - scientific memory, Jörg Morré, director of the "Berlin-Karlshorst" museum, whose exposition is dedicated to the war waged by Germany against the Soviet Union, told DW.

The state archives of Ukraine hold, among other things, the files of the Soviet secret services. They certify crimes committed such as the Holodomor in 1932-1933. From the time of the German occupation of Ukraine between 1941 and 1944, the archives also hold many historical testimonies of National Socialism, including photographs, letters from prisoners of war and concentration camp inmates, Wehrmacht files, and other documents about Nazi crimes.

"The files from the time of the German occupation are not key to the cultural perception of the Ukrainian nation, but they are important from the point of view of Russia - the successor state of the Soviet Union, the 'great winner' against fascism," says historian Jörg Morré,. Russia is visible as the rightful owner of these documents. As Morré told DW, from the archive in Kherson, the Russians purposefully seized information and files from the times of the German occupation.

For Russian President Putin, Ukraine is not a sovereign state - as it became clear from the moment the Russian army invaded there. Putin stated that he views Russia and Ukraine as one whole and perceives Ukraine as an integral part of Russian history and Russian culture.

From the point of view of the Russian president, there can be only one truth and one version of history, namely the Russian one. Respectively, the destruction and looting of the archives by the Russian military is another means of achieving the goal - to erase the history of Ukraine, and to take away the identity of the Ukrainian population.

Attempts to deny the people's culture have a tradition in Russia: Ukrainian literature was banned even in tsarist times, and it was also forbidden to speak Ukrainian. During Soviet times, the names of families and cities were Russified, and even in the most remote places of the empire, monuments praising the Soviet regime were erected. Many of these monuments still stand today in the former communist countries.

Many German institutions such as the Berlin-Karlshorst Museum, the Federal Archives, etc. provide assistance to Ukraine. As Jörg Morré points out:

"We Germans know what it means to destroy cultural values."

During the Second World War, this activity was not foreign to the Germans - especially in Poland, they took out cultural values from the archives, libraries and museums. This is probably why many German cultural institutions are committed to helping Ukraine.

At the moment, the archives are mainly helped by donations: they need high-resolution scanners, generators, lamps, humidifiers and all kinds of other equipment. And the staff is not enough - in most archives, only half of the people who worked there before the war work. They need professional help as the archives continue to be under threat. Documents that are not digitized can be lost forever, and it is important that they are digitized well so that they can be found later.

The destruction of archives, libraries and museums affects Ukraine very seriously, as the loss of cultural values makes it difficult to build a nation-state, Jörg Morré points out.

"Of course, everything can be digitized - this is how knowledge is preserved. But to create a nation-state based on digital copies? We haven't advanced enough with digitization yet to say that this is just as good."

The lower house of the US Congress passed a ban on the import of Russian uranium

The House of Representatives of the US Congress passed a bill banning the import of uranium from Russia, Reuters reported.

The bill must also be approved by the Senate and then signed by President Joe Biden to take effect. It is not clear whether the Senate will have time to adopt the text by the end of the year.

The bill bans the import of uranium 90 days after it takes effect. But there will also be an exemption from the implementation of the ban on low-enriched uranium from Russia if the US energy sector finds that there is no other alternative source available for the operation of a given nuclear reactor or a given nuclear power company in the country, or if supplies are in a national interest.

The US has banned imports of Russian oil since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and imposed price caps along with other Western countries on seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil and petroleum products, but so far there has been no ban on uranium.

U.S. nuclear plants sourced 12 percent of their uranium from Russia, compared with 27 percent from Canada and 25 percent from Kazakhstan, according to 2022 data. The U.S. was the source of about 5 percent of the country's uranium use in 2022.

Allowed supplies of Russian uranium under the waivers provided for in the law will be gradually reduced to 459 tons in 2027 from about 476.5 tons in 2024.

Hungarians in Ukraine have called on Orban to support the start of EU negotiations

The leaders of the Hungarian community in Ukraine sent a letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urging him not to block the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU during the upcoming European Council summit, Ukrainska Pravda reported on December 11. A copy of the letter was also sent to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Orban said in November that Ukraine was "light years" away from joining the EU, despite the fact that the European Commission published its official recommendation on November 8 that Ukraine was ready to start negotiations. On Thursday, he called Spain, the EU Council president, and persuaded it not to raise the issue of opening talks with Ukraine for discussion at the summit.

After a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijártó, said that he has not changed his opinion on the decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit. Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak spoke to Szijjártó by phone last week, and on Sunday (December 10th) President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei.

"We, the representatives of the Hungarian national community of Transcarpathia, turn to you with great hope and request that you support the decision to start negotiations on the membership of Ukraine in the European Union, scheduled for December 14-15, 2023. We urge all the leaders of the countries - members of the EU, to continue to support Ukraine on the path of European integration," said the letter, a copy of which was published in "Ukrainska Pravda".

It is estimated that the Hungarians in Ukraine number about 80,000 people, most of whom live in the western region of Transcarpathia.

The signatories of the letter also note that the new draft law adopted by the Ukrainian parliament significantly reflects the interests of national minorities and enjoys their full support, and strongly expresses the position that Ukraine deserves to be supported in its efforts in this direction.

Among the signatories of the letter are the head of the city territorial community and the head of the district council of Berekhov, the head of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Ukraine (UMDS), and the head of the Ukrainian Hungarian Foundation for Regional Youth Development - a deputy of the Regional Council of Transcarpathia.

These are the leaders of all the key associations of Hungarians with the exception of the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia, notes "Ukrainska Pravda". The publication recalls that the leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine, László Brenzovich, has been in Hungary for several years and a criminal case is pending against him. Under its current leadership, the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia is considered Orban-controlled.

This position in the letter refers to amendments made to Ukraine's language law in 2017, which Budapest claims are discriminatory against the Hungarian community in Ukraine.

Kyiv has said it does not intend to repress its minorities, but only to ensure that every Ukrainian citizen has sufficient knowledge of Ukraine's official language.

Based on the recommendations of the Venice Commission - an advisory body of the Council of Europe - Ukraine made two updates to the law.

The European Commission said in its recommendation that language laws should be further strengthened to protect the rights of minorities in education and the media, but significant progress has been made so far in the field of minority protection in Ukraine.

