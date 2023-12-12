MEP Kyuchyuk: Air Schengen Alone Could Harm Bulgaria's Position
MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, part of the Renew Europe Group, has cautioned against Bulgaria's acceptance of an Air Schengen arrangement, emphasizing its potential harm to the country's standing. In an interview with BNR, Kyuchyuk expressed concern, stating, "It would be pernicious for Bulgaria to agree to an Air Schengen only. This would be a serious retreat from our national position, built up over so many years."
Acknowledging Austria's softened stance as a step forward, Kyuchyuk stressed the necessity for a clear timeline and roadmap for Bulgaria and Romania's complete integration into the Schengen area. He underscored Bulgaria's steadfastness in fulfilling the required criteria.
Responding to queries about the demand for enhanced border controls between Bulgaria and Romania and Romania and Hungary, Kyuchyuk highlighted the sensitivity of this issue, citing potential complications in data and information management processes.
The MEP's remarks shed light on the ongoing negotiations, stressing the significance of Bulgaria's stance in achieving full membership in the Schengen area while highlighting potential concerns regarding the proposed Air Schengen arrangement.
