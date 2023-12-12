Bulgaria's PM: We Will Not Accept Additional Conditions for Schengen Membership

“Bulgaria will continue its current actions to protect the external borders of the European Union, but will certainly not accept additional conditions”, said Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

According to him, Schengen by air means more amenities at airports and fewer queues.

"What is not being solved is the problem with the long queues at the land borders, which is mostly a problem for business, and this is a problem not only for Bulgarian, but also for Austrian business. Therefore, we continue the negotiations with the idea that we can move forward and in this direction," he pointed out.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov answers citizens' questions on Facebook.

Are Bulgaria and Romania ready to file a Class Action against the Netherlands and Austria in the EU Court to show that these countries can no longer mock us? To this audience question, the Prime Minister replied that “we have to be pragmatic, because legal processes will take years, and during that time both sides will be blocked”.

"For me, the pragmatic approach in the coming days is the negotiations. And in these negotiations, I will say quite clearly to the Chancellor of Austria that if there is no understanding of the Bulgarian position, this will certainly affect the attitude of the Bulgarians towards Austria, the Austrian companies. And this is not is good for them and I think that will also be understood," he pointed out.

The negotiations will continue until the last working day of this year, the Prime Minister also indicated.

According to him, reforms in education and health care mean significant changes - something that has not been done so far.

The equipment needed for faster drug testing of drivers is expected to arrive early next year.

Funds have also been secured for the Hemus highway, with significant progress expected next year. A number of other important infrastructure projects are also actively being worked on.