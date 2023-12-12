Sofia: The Dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army Has Begun

"Dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army officially begins today", Sofia regional governor Vyara Todeva announced in front of the monument. According to her, the scaffolding around the monument is about to be completed, after which the tallest figures will be dismantled.

"Then everything will be sorted and described on the spot," she explained.

Todeva insisted that there are serious cracks in the figures of the monument, which is why urgent dismantling is required.

"We are planning a public order for the restoration itself, and from there the figures will be exhibited in the Museum of Socialist Art. We are also looking at new terrain, which is currently being surveyed," she added.

Sculptor Marin Markov explained that the main reason for the splitting of the soldier's legs is that at one time, when the monument was installed, concrete was poured into the legs.

"Over time, water seeps in, in winter it freezes, and ice splits the cast," he explained.

There is an increased presence of police and gendarmerie in the area around the monument.

Once again, the city organization of the Bulgarian Socialist Party announced that they will not allow the monument to be dismantled.

Ivan Takov was adamant that the monuments should be preserved: "Why is this monument not repaired since it is dangerous? Why should it be removed and moved?"

According to him, there was no decision of the Sofia Municipal Council to dismantle the monument, there were only recommendations.