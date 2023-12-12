Israel Surrounds Hamas "Strongholds", Hundreds of Thousands of Palestinians are Starving

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Israel has encircled key areas under the control of Hamas in northern Gaza, in the Jabalia refugee camp and in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City. The battalions of the movement are "on the verge of disintegration", and participants in the attack on October 7 are among those arrested. "They tell us a lot of interesting things."

His claims cannot currently be verified, but residents reported an exchange of fire near the coastal road, outside Gaza City, and Hamas media reports of fighters thwarting an attempt by the Israeli navy to land forces in the sea. Palestinian and Israeli media talk about a strike with 12 victims on the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt and the post of the same name, and a drone strike with at least seven civilian victims in the occupied West Bank.

Another member of the military cabinet, former defense minister and chief of staff Yoav Gallant, warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that attacks by the pro-Iranian Shiite group Hezbollah could not continue along the Lebanese border without a more decisive response to "remove the threat to civilians in northern Israel". A day earlier Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the current chief of staff, warned that a "clear shift" in the confrontation may be necessary.

It comes as the UN General Assembly prepares for a non-binding ceasefire resolution, days after a similar procedure failed in the Security Council over a US veto.

Israel also announced that it was opening the Kerem Shalom crossing (called by the Gaza side Karam Abu Salem) with Gaza for aid checks in an attempt to "double" supplies to Gaza. Aid will not come directly from Israel, but checks will be accelerated in Kerem Shalom to then pass more quickly through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. "Kerem Shalom" is also the main checkpoint, used by trucks before the war.

But aid agencies warn that amid Israel's offensive against Gaza, as the army tries to advance on the southern city of Khan Younis and end operations in the north, starvation in the Strip poses a growing risk.

"Hunger haunts everyone," wrote the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. "Too many people haven't eaten for two or three days in Gaza." Other publications note that UNRWA shelters are overcrowded. In the last:

"We are on the brink - if UNRWA collapses, the humanitarian aid on which almost the entire population of Gaza depends will collapse".

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been driven from their homes. The United Nations World Food Program estimates that half the population is starving. Health authorities in Gaza say more than 18,200 have been killed in the course of the Israeli bombing and ground offensive (Israel does not currently dispute this number, but says at least 7,000 fighters have been killed). The army insists it is trying to protect civilians by ordering movement between newly drawn areas in Gaza, particularly Khan Younis, in recent days.

The 193-member General Assembly is expected to adopt a draft resolution on Tuesday that echoes the language blocked by the United States in the 15-member Security Council last week. The General Assembly does not impose binding resolutions, but will show the political weight of demands to end the war, which began after the Hamas terror attack on Israel that killed 1,200.

Some diplomats and observers predict the vote will garner more support than the assembly's October call for an "immediate, lasting and sustainable humanitarian truce," Reuters reports.

The vote is due to take place a day after 12 Security Council envoys visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, the only place where limited humanitarian aid and fuel have entered. The United States did not send a representative on the trip.

US President Joe Biden, who has come under fire for his support of Israel's response to the Oct. 7 attacks, said Monday at a White House celebration for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah that his commitment to Israel was "unwavering."

"If there was no Israel, there would not be a Jew in the world who would be safe," Biden said. He also hinted at his complicated relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he said was in a "difficult position".

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday that Israel is no exception to US policy that any country receiving weapons must comply with the laws of war.

"We are following everything that happens in this conflict," Miller said. "We are engaged in conversation with the Israeli government." Washington also called the images of Palestinian men detained in Gaza in their underwear "deeply disturbing" and demanded that Israel clarify the circumstances. The White House also expressed concern over reports that US-supplied white phosphorus munitions were used in southern Lebanon (a claim by Human Rights Watch that Israel called "unequivocally false"). The ammunition, which can legally be used on battlefields to create smoke screens among other purposes, can cause serious burns.