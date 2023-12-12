European Views on EU Expansion: Ukraine Favored, Balkans and Turkey Face Hurdles
A recent EU survey by YouGov and Datapraxis conducted across six member states highlights contrasting opinions on potential expansions. Support for Ukraine's accession emerges, but skepticism looms over Turkey and the Western Balkans. The findings impact upcoming decisions at the European Council summit regarding EU enlargement and budget allocation.
The Survey's Key Insights:
- Ukraine's Entry: Mixed opinions across nations; Denmark and Poland favor accession, while Austria stands opposed. Concerns about security and economic impacts persist, but unwavering support for Ukraine remains notable.
- Balkans and Turkey: Strong resistance to Turkey's entry; lukewarm reception for Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia's bids.
- Moldova and Montenegro: Relatively favorable views for their accession, showing more support than opposition.
Differing Opinions:
- Political Power: Varying sentiments on the EU's global influence post-expansion; Poland and Denmark hold optimistic views, while Austria and Germany express pessimism.
- Expansion Timing: Split opinions between immediate enlargement and waiting; "old" and "new" EU members show contrasting preferences.
Recommendations for EU Leaders:
- Despite public hesitancy, geopolitical rationales for enlargement are stronger today, suggesting a need for EU leaders to communicate and address concerns. The proposed European Council summit may set the stage for discussions on accession talks and institutional reforms.
The survey's insights reflect the need for nuanced deliberations on EU expansion, urging leaders to navigate public opinion and geopolitical realities strategically.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EU Will Criminalize The Violation Of Sanctions
- » Bulgaria Insists On Full Membership In The Schengen Area
- » MEP Kyuchyuk: Air Schengen Alone Could Harm Bulgaria's Position
- » Austrian Media: US Intervention Drives Vienna Toward Bulgaria and Romania Schengen Entry
- » European Commission Welcomes Austria's Move to Open Schengen Air Borders for Bulgaria and Romania
- » Former Bulgarian Minister Challenges Austria's Refugee Demand for Schengen Access