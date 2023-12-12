Bulgaria: No Snow on Christmas

"On Thursday and Friday it will rain, there will be over 700-800 meters of snow. Christmas will be snowless, I don't see any precipitation until December 25 in the whole country", said Prof. Georgi Rachev on bTV.

The weather in the Balkans is warmer than in Spain, he added. However, there will be snow for the skiers.

The thermometers will rise to 18-20 degrees in the coming days, in the capital it will be around 12 degrees. After the weekend, it will cool down, in the morning the temperatures will be negative, then around 5-6 degrees, the climatologist also said.

December is getting warmer, he concluded.