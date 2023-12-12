Over 60 Journalists have Died in the Conflict between Hamas and Israel

The terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 claimed the first media casualty of the war. Yaniv Zohar, known for regularly being first on the scene, has had a long career in the media, including the Associated Press and an Israeli newspaper. Hamas killed the video journalist and his family.

Just a few days later, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and several other people were seriously injured in an attack on the border with Lebanon. According to an analysis by Reuters and other sources, an Israeli tank salvo killed the videojournalist. The results show that the Israel Defense Forces knew the location of the news team. Two shells were fired in quick succession, an apparent deliberate attack on civilians that could amount to a war crime, analysts said.

The international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces responded to the findings by saying the country does not target journalists.

Abdallah and Zohar are two of more than 60 reporters killed in the conflict, which the Committee to Protect Journalists has described as the deadliest in history. According to analysts, their loss has an impact on the audience.

"Their work is really vital. We rely on journalists to be our eyes and ears during a conflict so that we, the international community, know what's going on," said Jody.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in the conflict, including over 130 UN aid workers. In front of the UN headquarters in New York, the aid group "Doctors Without Borders" organized a vigil in memory of its colleagues who died in Gaza.

With the international media largely unable to cover events in Gaza, local journalists play a vital role.

The number of journalists killed in the first two months of this war exceeds that of the Iraq wars. According to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, 32 journalists were killed in 2006, and 31 cases were registered in Syria in 2012. Observers are calling for accountability.

With the end of the temporary ceasefire to release hostages and prisoners and the resumption of Israeli fighting against Hamas in Gaza, analysts predict that casualties among civilians, aid workers and journalists trying to tell their stories will are increased.