Trump Leads the Race for the Republican Presidential Nomination

Former US head of state Donald Trump maintains his dominant position in the race for the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election, attracting the support of more than half of the party's voters, Reuters reported.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that 61 percent of self-identified Republicans say they will vote for Trump in the party's primary. None of Trump's rivals come close to him in terms of ratings.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are each supported by 11%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is backed by 5% and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gets 2%. 8 percent of Republicans say they are undecided about who they will vote for.

Fewer than a quarter of those polled believe the allegations that Trump orchestrated election fraud or was behind the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters — two of the central claims for which he is expected to stand trial.