Northern Bulgaria Gears Up for Major Road Infrastructure Investments in 2024"

Society | December 12, 2023, Tuesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Northern Bulgaria Gears Up for Major Road Infrastructure Investments in 2024"

The Road Infrastructure Agency's ambitious capital program for 2024, totaling EUR 850 million, promises significant advancements for Northern Bulgaria's transportation networks. Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Andrey Tsekov, unveiled plans, emphasizing a budget allocation of over EUR 600 million dedicated to the region's infrastructure projects.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria, Minister Tsekov highlighted key investments earmarked for the Hemus highway, Ruse - Byala highway, and the Vidin - Botevgrad expressway. Anticipation surrounds the confirmation of the Black Sea motorway's route, expected in early 2024.

Addressing the critical issue of water supply, Minister Tsekov revealed startling statistics, indicating a staggering 55% loss in the water supply network. Urgent investments totaling EUR 500 million are deemed necessary to curtail these losses. However, Tsekov acknowledged that current annual investments barely reach EUR 100 million, stressing the need for increased municipal investments in sanitation and water supply infrastructure.

The call to action extends to municipalities, urging proactive investments to mitigate consumer price hikes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, road, infrastructure, highway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria