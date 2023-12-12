Parliament Passes 2024 State Budget Bill Amid Mixed Votes

Politics | December 12, 2023, Tuesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Parliament Passes 2024 State Budget Bill Amid Mixed Votes

In a session held on Monday, Parliament advanced the 2024 State Budget Bill at its first reading, marking a significant legislative step forward. The bill received 144 votes in favor, 66 against, and no abstentions.

Support for the budget bill came from GERB-SDS, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. However, Vazrazhdane, BSP for Bulgaria, and There Is Such People opposed the bill.

Notably, Parliament previously dismissed the draft budget that included the judiciary budget suggested by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The second reading of the bill is scheduled in four days, a shorter timeline than the usual seven. During this time, further deliberations will take place to address additional changes and proposals.

Outlined within the bill are crucial macroeconomic indicators for 2024 - 2026, featuring an expected acceleration of GDP growth to 3.2% in 2024. The anticipated average annual inflation rates are set to decrease to 4.8% in 2024, 2.8% in 2025, and 2.2% in 2026.

Under the Consolidated Fiscal Programme, the budget balance is projected to maintain a deficit of 3% of GDP annually throughout the period.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parliament, budget, first reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria