COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 311 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
311 were newly infected with Covid-19 in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, with 2,869 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
The dead infected are 4, and the cured - 158.
There are 3138 active cases. There are 345 people in hospitals, of which 33 are in intensive care units.
In the last 24 hours, 144 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.
