Weather in Bulgaria: Increase of Temperatures and No Precipitation

Today, before noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the country, but only in isolated places will light rain fall, in the mountains - light snow. In the morning hours, there will be reduced visibility in places in the Upper Thracian plain. Clouds will reduce to mostly sunny weather over most of the country after midday. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 4°C, the maximum - between 8°C and 13°C; in Sofia: minimum temperature - around 0°C, maximum - around 9°C.

There will be temporary increases in cloudiness along the Black Sea before noon, but almost no precipitation. Clouds will reduce to mostly sunny weather after noon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures: 10-12°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots.

In the mountains before noon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and light snow will fall in isolated places. Clouds will reduce to mostly sunny weather after noon. A strong wind will blow from the northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - around 5°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

On Wednesday, the warming will continue in most of the country. Temperatures will drop everywhere on Thursday, it will be windy in places with showers that will cover most of the country Friday night and Friday. In many areas, the rain will change to snow, with conditions for significant amounts, blizzards and winds.