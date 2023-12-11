Austrian Media: US Intervention Drives Vienna Toward Bulgaria and Romania Schengen Entry

The United States' behind-the-scenes efforts have influenced Austria's change of heart regarding Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen entry, according to reports by the Austrian newspaper Der Standard. Recent discussions led by former US Ambassador Ronald Lauder and US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien in Vienna played a pivotal role in convincing Austria to lift its veto.

Austria's conditions include monitoring the Bulgarian-Romanian border along the Danube River and the potential acceptance of Syrian and Afghan refugees. However, this agreement is pending. The Netherlands, previously against Bulgaria's Schengen entry, may also reconsider its stance following Austria's decision.

Romania is awaiting the Dutch Parliament's decision regarding Bulgaria before making its next moves, highlighted by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. He emphasized a need for fairness to Bulgaria, stating that Romania will align its approach accordingly.

Regarding Austria's conditions, Ciolacu noted the lack of Syrian and Afghan migrants seeking to settle in Romania. However, he stressed the need to prevent identity-related incidents at the border, referencing an incident involving a mayor crossing the border with a younger cousin's ID card.

The European Commission expressed support for Austria's proposal to waive border checks for air travel from Bulgaria and Romania. The EC affirmed readiness to assist and ensure external border protection while acknowledging Bulgaria and Romania's readiness for full Schengen membership since 2011, citing positive on-ground assessments.

The EC spokesperson highlighted successful missions assessing border operations in both countries, noting their compliance with standards.