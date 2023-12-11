Bulgarian Politicians React to Austrian Shift Towards Schengen Air Access

Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Nikolai Denkov, lauded Austria's recent shift in stance as a positive step towards Schengen expansion. This move by Vienna signifies a willingness to grant Bulgaria and Romania entry into the border-free travel area, albeit limited to air travel for now.

Denkov expressed cautious optimism, emphasizing that discussions are ongoing and highlighting the need for further negotiations. Politicians also weighed in on the issue, with varying opinions on Bulgaria's Schengen accession - some advocating for full membership encompassing both air and land travel.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov voiced strong support for Bulgaria's complete Schengen membership, stressing the importance of setting clear dates for full access. He addressed concerns regarding migrant acceptance as a separate issue, reiterating the need for alignment with common European approaches.

We Continue the Change co-leader Kiril Petkov highlighted collaborative efforts in Brussels to secure air Schengen and a definitive timeline for Bulgaria's inclusion. He emphasized the national importance of Schengen accession and the collective pursuit of this goal.

However, Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova expressed dissatisfaction with the prospect of partial accession, asserting Bulgaria's eligibility for full acceptance. She criticized the notion of being treated as a secondary entity within the EU and urged for a firmer stance towards complete inclusion.

Addressing concerns, she called for clarity regarding potential refugee quotas upon full Schengen membership. Meanwhile, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Floor Leader Delyan Peevski underscored the insufficiency of partial access, advocating for a more comprehensive solution.

Bulgaria anticipates complete integration into the Schengen area, encompassing both land and air access, as stated by Rossen Zhelyazkov, the Bulgarian Parliament leader, during a discussion with reporters on Monday. Addressing reports of Austria's potential relaxation of its Schengen enlargement veto, allowing Bulgaria and Romania to access by air only, Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria's compliance with all criteria for membership. He asserted that no single member state should impose conditions beyond the established Schengen standards without a mandate, as it could imply unilateral representation of all EU countries, which has not been authorized by the EC, EP, or other member states.