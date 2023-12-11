Bulgarian Households Spend Little on Culture

Recent Eurostat findings shed light on Bulgarian households' cultural spending, indicating a meager 1.5% expenditure on cultural goods and services in 2020. This figure, trailing only behind Greece's 1.3%, underscores Bulgaria's position with spending notably below the EU average of 2.6%.

Among the 22 EU countries with available data, eight surpassed the EU average in cultural expenditure, with Denmark (3.9%), Germany (3.7%), and Austria (3.5%) leading the way.

In terms of purchasing power standard (PPS), Bulgaria reported the lowest average household spending on cultural items at 193 PPS. This placed Bulgaria behind countries like Lithuania, Slovakia, and Greece, while Austria, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands demonstrated substantially higher spending.

The breakdown of EU household expenditures revealed that computer and audio-video equipment accounted for about a quarter of cultural spending (26.9%), followed by books and press (25.1%). Additionally, fees for broadcasters and equipment hiring, as well as attendance and entertainment, composed significant portions, with the remainder allocated to articles of artistic expression and creation.

