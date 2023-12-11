Bulgaria Joins Coalition to Rescue Ukrainian Children Displaced by Russia

Bulgaria stands among 30 nations forging a Coalition in Kyiv to aid the safe return of Ukrainian children forcefully displaced by Russia from Ukraine's occupied territories. This international endeavor, marked by over 19,000 separated children, addresses an alarming crisis exacerbated by Russian actions violating global conventions. Led by Foreign Advisor Dragomir Zakov, Bulgaria joins forces in this humanitarian pursuit, condemning the violations of child rights and aiming to rectify these injustices.

The Council of Ministers' proactive involvement aligns with Ukraine's Peace Formula, where Bulgaria holds a co-chair position alongside Finland, engaging in multifaceted security issues. Recent approvals from the Council endorse Bulgaria's commitment to this Coalition, poised to stand against the illegal adoption and disappearance of vulnerable children, a dire breach of international law.

