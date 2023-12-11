Borissov Assumes Leadership of Sofia's GERB Chapter

Politics | December 11, 2023, Monday // 14:52
Bulgaria: Borissov Assumes Leadership of Sofia's GERB Chapter

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, has taken direct charge of the Sofia branch of his party, marking a significant shift in the local leadership. The party revealed this move via social media, disclosing that a substantial 80% of the Sofia chapter's leadership underwent a change.

The fresh team primarily comprises individuals from GERB's youth organization. Borissov expressed his confidence in the vigor and fervor of the younger members, emphasizing their importance within the party.

This development surfaces shortly after the recent local elections, where GERB's candidate, Anton Hekimyan, secured the third position in the initial voting round. This outcome pushed the nominees of Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria and a Socialist coalition into a runoff. Presently, GERB holds 14 seats in the 61-seat Municipal Council of Sofia.

Borissov attributed the election results to an extensive anti-party campaign over the past few years. He characterized these elections as a collective rebuke of the political establishment but praised GERB's performance as "excellent" in contrast to other parties' results.

The reshuffling at the helm of the Sofia chapter of GERB signals a strategic reinvigoration within the party's local leadership, potentially heralding a new direction for the party in the region.

