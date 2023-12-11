European Commission Welcomes Austria's Move to Open Schengen Air Borders for Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | December 11, 2023, Monday // 14:49
The European Commission has defined as a positive development Austria's proposal to eliminate border checks when traveling by air from Bulgaria and Romania. We are glad to see that things are moving in a positive direction, said a spokesman for the commission at a press conference in response to a question.

Talks continue. The EC is ready to provide the necessary support, he added. For the Commission, the protection of the external borders is a major task and we will ensure that the necessary funding is provided, the spokesman added.

He added that the European border service "Frontex" is ready to increase support according to needs. The EC is of the opinion that Bulgaria and Romania are ready for full accession to Schengen from 2011, the spokesperson pointed out.

