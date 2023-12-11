The Fee on the Transfer of Russian Gas Through Bulgaria has been Waived

The fee for the transfer of Russian gas through Bulgaria has been waived. The parties that support the government have agreed on this. On the sidelines of the parliament, WCC-DB co-chair Kiril Petkov pointed out:

“We will follow the common European approach. This fee should not be unilateral on the part of Bulgaria. It is necessary to work with the EC, so that together with all European countries, this type of fees can be imposed in a way that they can really have an effect on the economy of the Russian Federation as well.”

A deal for the possible purchase of Lukoil will be finalized with the approval of the National Assembly, Petkov also said:

"Thus, the entire Bulgarian people will get to know the potential buyer, if there is one, an absolutely transparent decision will be made and we will avoid any speculation that almost any behind-the-scenes interests or offshore companies may apply for the purchase of this strategic asset."