October 2023 Sees 4.4% Increase in Tourists Staying at Bulgarian Accommodation Establishments

Business » TOURISM | December 11, 2023, Monday // 13:07
Bulgaria: October 2023 Sees 4.4% Increase in Tourists Staying at Bulgarian Accommodation Establishments Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

In October 2023, the National Statistical Institute revealed a notable surge in accommodation stays, totaling 1,066,600 nights—a 4.4% rise compared to the previous year. Among these, Bulgarian residents accounted for 701,900 nights, while non-residents contributed 364,700 nights to accommodation establishments across the country.

This increase was reflected in the expansion of accommodation options, with 2,232 establishments offering a range of stays from hotels to camping sites, experiencing a 1.4% growth compared to 2022. These establishments hosted 70,700 rooms and 150,600 bed-places, showcasing a 5.5% surge in capacity.

The preference for four- and five-star accommodations was evident, constituting 73.8% of non-residents' stays and 41.5% of Bulgarian residents' stays. Meanwhile, three-star establishments captured 16.6% of non-residents' stays and 29.2% of Bulgarian residents'. The data also indicated that 1- and 2-star accommodations made up 9.6% and 29.3%, respectively.

With a 1.8% increase in arrivals totaling 493,400, the October figures demonstrated a 9.6% rise in non-residents' arrivals, contrasting a slight 1.2% dip in Bulgarian residents' visits. On average, Bulgarian residents spent 2.0 nights, with 344,500 arrivals, while non-residents averaged 2.4 nights across 149,000 arrivals.

Occupancy rates also witnessed a positive shift, reaching 23.9%, marking a 0.6 percentage point increase from the previous year. The highest rates were observed in 4- and 5-star establishments at 27.7%, followed by 3-star accommodations at 25.9%, and 1- and 2-star establishments at 17.0%.

Moreover, October 2023 saw a remarkable 17.7% increase in total revenues from accommodation stays, amounting to BGN 83.8 million. Bulgarian residents contributed BGN 49.6 million, while non-residents accounted for BGN 34.2 million in revenues.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, accommodation, tourism, October
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria