October 2023 Sees 4.4% Increase in Tourists Staying at Bulgarian Accommodation Establishments

In October 2023, the National Statistical Institute revealed a notable surge in accommodation stays, totaling 1,066,600 nights—a 4.4% rise compared to the previous year. Among these, Bulgarian residents accounted for 701,900 nights, while non-residents contributed 364,700 nights to accommodation establishments across the country.

This increase was reflected in the expansion of accommodation options, with 2,232 establishments offering a range of stays from hotels to camping sites, experiencing a 1.4% growth compared to 2022. These establishments hosted 70,700 rooms and 150,600 bed-places, showcasing a 5.5% surge in capacity.

The preference for four- and five-star accommodations was evident, constituting 73.8% of non-residents' stays and 41.5% of Bulgarian residents' stays. Meanwhile, three-star establishments captured 16.6% of non-residents' stays and 29.2% of Bulgarian residents'. The data also indicated that 1- and 2-star accommodations made up 9.6% and 29.3%, respectively.

With a 1.8% increase in arrivals totaling 493,400, the October figures demonstrated a 9.6% rise in non-residents' arrivals, contrasting a slight 1.2% dip in Bulgarian residents' visits. On average, Bulgarian residents spent 2.0 nights, with 344,500 arrivals, while non-residents averaged 2.4 nights across 149,000 arrivals.

Occupancy rates also witnessed a positive shift, reaching 23.9%, marking a 0.6 percentage point increase from the previous year. The highest rates were observed in 4- and 5-star establishments at 27.7%, followed by 3-star accommodations at 25.9%, and 1- and 2-star establishments at 17.0%.

Moreover, October 2023 saw a remarkable 17.7% increase in total revenues from accommodation stays, amounting to BGN 83.8 million. Bulgarian residents contributed BGN 49.6 million, while non-residents accounted for BGN 34.2 million in revenues.