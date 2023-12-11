Former Bulgarian Minister Challenges Austria's Refugee Demand for Schengen Access

"Countries not yet admitted to Schengen should not have to pay for their membership by accepting more refugees".

This was stated by former foreign minister Nadezhda Neinski on Nova TV, commenting on Austria's conditions for opening air Schengen to Bulgaria. According to the Austrian Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, these conditions are: a threefold increase in the Frontex mission in Bulgaria, with the funds for the border protection infrastructure to be provided by the European Commission; strengthened border control between Bulgaria and Romania and between Hungary and Romania; sending Austrian advisers on documents matters to work with the airport teams in Bucharest and Sofia; reception of asylum seekers, in particular Afghans and Syrians, from Romania and Bulgaria.

"The new requirement, in my opinion, is not logical, because Bulgaria and Romania have no way to fulfill any more conditions for their acceptance into Schengen. In addition, Bulgaria fulfills its commitments as an EU member state. We insist that our responsibilities be balanced, also with solidarity", Neinski added.

"It would be a mistake to link the subject of migration and refugees with the subject of Schengen. The connection between the two exists only in terms of border control, which is normal," she added.

When asked whether Bulgaria's acceptance into "air" Schengen changes the country's situation, the former minister emphasized that there is still a great deal of uncertainty.

"Today there is a Salzburg Forum in Slovenia, at which the interior ministers of Bulgaria, Austria and Romania will meet to discuss this position of Austria. I accept it as a negotiating position, nothing more", said Nadezhda Neinski.

"Bulgaria and Romania must act very synchronized, we must not allow ourselves to be separated from Romania. Moreover, it has been proven that both countries have really fulfilled everything that the EU requires", she emphasized.