MEP Kovatchev Demands Clear Timelines for Bulgaria's Schengen Admission

New conditions for Schengen. Vienna wants increased border control between Bulgaria and Romania, as well as sending Austrian advisers to work with teams at the airports in Bucharest and Sofia. It is also a condition that Romania and Bulgaria accept Afghans and Syrians seeking asylum.

"The two-stage admission of Bulgaria to Schengen is not a new idea - first with air borders, then with land borders. We insisted that the dates be clear. We have always wanted a stronger commitment from Frontex to protect the common European borders. According to the Dublin Regulation, it is Bulgaria's obligation to accept refugees from Syria and Afghanistan. Austria must sell the change in its political situation to the public. I don't think there is a new condition, we fulfill our commitments". This is what MEP Andrey Kovatchev said on Nova TV today.

According to him, more than 10 years ago, Bulgaria fulfilled the criteria for acceptance into Schengen. "The pressure from North Africa across the Mediterranean, the closing of the borders between Austria and Italy and Austria and Germany, the introduction of border controls between Schengen members, all this is a fact. That is why we want the two-stage accession to be bound by dates. Our diplomacy people must to make it so that the package, which will be discussed by the end of the year, gives clarity on the next steps for Schengen," he commented.