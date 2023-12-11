Bulgaria Firm on Lukoil Sale: Insists on Legitimate Ownership for Refinery

Business » ENERGY | December 11, 2023, Monday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Firm on Lukoil Sale: Insists on Legitimate Ownership for Refinery

Finance Minister Asen Vassilev affirmed Bulgaria's stance on any potential sale of Lukoil, emphasizing that if such a sale were to occur, it must involve a transparent and strategic investor. Vassilev's comments, made to Nova TV, were in response to reports indicating Lukoil's contemplation of selling its Bulgarian business. Expressing government disapproval, Vassilev adamantly rejected the possibility of selling such a crucial asset to an offshore entity, underscoring his commitment to prevent any deceitful transactions while involved in the process. Highlighting Lukoil's substantial tax contributions of around 200 million euros in 2023, Vassilev stressed the importance of a legitimate sale.

Echoing these sentiments, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, speaking on bTV, acknowledged the potential for alternative solutions regarding Lukoil's sale. However, Denkov emphasized the necessity for a mechanism that prevents any fictitious sale to an offshore company that lacks the capacity to ensure the operational continuity of the Burgas refinery.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukoil, sale, Vassilev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria