Schengen Entry in Limbo: Bulgaria-Austria Negotiations Stalled

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov clarified that ongoing negotiations with Austria have yet to yield a finalized agreement for Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by air. Speaking to bTV, Denkov emphasized the necessity for compliance with general European regulations, dismissing the prospect of Bulgaria adhering to specific rules exclusive to the nation. He highlighted that the country will adhere to established European protocols concerning migrant reception.

Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov echoed Denkov's stance during his appearance on bTV, reiterating Bulgaria's commitment to European regulations.

Austrian media reports suggesting a potential softening of Austria's Schengen veto for Romania and Bulgaria sparked reactions from opposition parties. The Austrian Freedom Party's Hannes Amesbauer accused the ruling Austrian People's Party of a strategic withdrawal, condemning the abandonment of the "Fortress Austria" strategy. Claudia Gamon, an MP from the opposition NEOS party, emphasized that both Romania and Bulgaria fulfill Schengen criteria, deeming further negotiations unnecessary.

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen criticized Vienna's stance, attributing migrant issues to Hungary rather than Bulgaria and Romania. He urged the government to prioritize investment interests in the two countries over obstructive actions against their Schengen membership.