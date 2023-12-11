Transport Workers Initiate Nationwide Protests for Fair Wages

The Federation of Transport Unions (FTU) in alliance with the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) is set to launch a series of protests across the country commencing Monday. The action is prompted by mounting discontent over the imminent adoption of the state budget, particularly highlighting concerns regarding insufficient funds allocated for sustainable wage growth in urban transport, a significant grievance shared by the unions.

Specifically, CITUB and FTU are united in their demand for an additional BGN 37 million to be included in the state budget to facilitate reasonable pay raises for workers in the urban transport sector. The absence of this provision in the proposed budget has fueled their frustration, propelling them toward collective action.

The protests, designed as an initial stage in voicing dissent, will encompass a visual campaign. Protest signs will be strategically placed on public transport vehicles, ticket offices, and the workspaces of affected employees. This peaceful expression of discontent signifies the unions’ resolve to make their concerns heard and to advocate for fair compensation within the urban transport domain.

As the protests unfold, the unions hope to draw attention to what they perceive as an urgent need for sustainable wage growth. Their efforts aim to shed light on the discrepancies in the proposed 2024 State Budget Bill, emphasizing the criticality of adequately funding urban transport wages.