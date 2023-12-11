Over 100 Israeli Soldiers have been Killed in Gaza

More than 100 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the Israeli army.

An army spokesman told AFP the death toll had reached 101.

The Palestinian terror group Hamas has warned that no hostages will leave the territory "alive" if the group's demands are not met.

Hamas sparked the conflict with its deadliest attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and taking about 240 hostages back to Gaza.

About 14,500 terrorists were killed in Gaza's two northernmost provinces, according to the IDF, the Jerusalem post reported.

More than 3,500 targets have been attacked since the temporary ceasefire with Hamas on December 1.

Fighting resumed this month when Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, ending a week of relative lull after Hamas freed 105 hostages, Israeli women and children, as well as foreign nationals, of the estimated 240 people it captured during his attack on October 7. As part of the deal, Israel released 230 Palestinian prisoners suspected of or convicted of security crimes.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says a total of around 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas fighters to immediately lay down their arms and surrender. According to the prime minister, there have been a number of Islamist group fighters who have surrendered to Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip in recent days, sensing that the "beginning of the end" for Hamas has come. "They lay down their weapons and surrender to our heroic warriors. Yes, it will take time. The war continues, but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas," Netanyahu said in a press release quoted by AFP. "I have a message for the terrorists from Hamas: This is the end. Don't die for Sinwar," the Israeli Prime Minister also stated, referring to the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, BTA clarifies.