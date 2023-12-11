Musk Reinstated Alex Jones' X Profile

The owner of social media platform X Elon Musk has reinstated the profile of American radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after a poll of the site's users supported the move, Reuters reported.

"The people have had their say and it will be done," Musk wrote in a post in response to a query Saturday about whether Jones' account should be reinstated.

Nearly 2 million users took part in the poll, and about 70% of them voted for the return of Jones.

Since Musk took control of the platform, deleted accounts have been restored, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, permanently banned Jones and his site Infowars in 2018 on the grounds that his behavior violated its acceptable behavior policy.

The ban came weeks after Apple, YouTube and Facebook took down Jones' podcasts and channels, citing violations of their standards.

Alex Jones promoted conspiracy theories about the 2012 mass murder at Sandy Hook High School in Newtown, Connecticut, by 20-year-old Adam Lanza, the son of a teacher. It claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.

Jones was ordered last year to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to victims' relatives. Jones claimed that there was no actual shooting and that the dead were actors acting as part of a government plot to confiscate guns from American citizens.