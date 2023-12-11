1 in 4 Bulgarian Children Face Poverty Risk

A recent UNICEF report assessing 40 OECD and EU nations sheds light on Bulgaria's persistent child poverty, showcasing a reduction of 8.3% between 2014 and 2021. Despite this progress, Bulgaria maintains one of the highest child poverty rates in the EU, with a staggering 26% of Bulgarian children facing the risk of poverty.

Christina De Bruin, UNICEF's representative in Bulgaria, highlighted the concerning statistics, emphasizing that while there's been positive advancement in reducing the number of children affected by parental poverty and access deprivation to services, the current figure remains alarming. "One in four children in Bulgaria lives in poverty, signifying a significant share at risk," De Bruin stated.

The report underscores three crucial recommendations tailored for Bulgaria: ensuring access to social protection and family benefits, facilitating unfettered access to education and healthcare, and implementing family-centric policies directed toward child welfare.